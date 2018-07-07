Did Justin Bieber Ditch His Mustache For Hailey Baldwin? She Reportedly ‘Made Him Shave It Off’

Justin Bieber’s mustache is officially gone, and we may have Hailey Baldwin to thank for the slight appearance change. She reportedly convinced him to shave it off.

Justin Bieber, 24, stepped out earlier this week looking a bit different. If you’ve seen pictures of him recently, you may or may not have noticed that he’s been sporting a rather interesting facial hair style. Apparently, the mustache wasn’t working for new girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, though, as she reportedly made him get rid of it. Hence, his newly clean-shaven appearance.

ICYMI, Justin and Hailey recently reunited last month and have quickly heated things up with numerous make-out sessions around New York. But after spending Fourth of July together, the couple stepped out in the city with the “Friends” hitmaker sporting his shaved face. Then, Elle reported that fans tweeted about running into Justin, where he allegedly told him the reason for his new look.

Twitter user @Jimmysanchez26 wrote: “We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said “yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha” he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much” TBH, a pretty good call on Hailey’s part.

We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said “yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha” he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much — Jimmy ♛ (@Jimmysanchez26) July 6, 2018

Another fan, per Elle, also tweeted a similar story the following day. “Ok i just found out that yes it’s true Hailey did make him shave the mustache but he tried to deny that she did lmao,” wrote @bieberhonoret, adding, “He didn’t wanna make it seem like Hailey really made him do it but I mean we all knew lol.”

While we don’t know the exact moment that Biebs cracked out his razor, we can narrow it down pretty easily. He still had the facial hair when he hit the beach with Hailey in the Hamptons on July 4, but when he was out having lunch with the model on July 5, the ‘stache was gone. I guess the new style faux pas is no facial hair after Independence Day.