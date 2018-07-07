Justin Bieber’s 15 Sexiest PDA Moments: Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie & More

Justin Bieber has not been shy about showing his affection for his current girlfriend Hailey Baldwin! Check out all of his hottest PDA moments with her, Selena & more!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been seriously packing on the PDA, now that their romance has reignited. After they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn weeks ago, the two have already had so many sweet public displays of affection. However, Hailey isn’t the only lucky lady who has received some tender loving care while out and about with the singer. When he was with his exes Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie and more, Justin was no stranger with giving them kisses, hugs and hand-holding sessions. Check out all of his sexiest PDA moments in our gallery above!

And Justin’s relationship with Hailey shows no sign of slowing down. If anything, she’s completely smitten with him. “Hailey feels like she’s living in a dream with Justin, things are going so well she practically has to pinch herself. He wants to spend all his time with her and is all about making her happy,” a source close to the blonde beauty told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve haven’t even had one argument, everything is just so smooth and easy.”

In fact, things seem to be going so well between the two that Justin is apparently putting off touring to be with her. “Justin’s always working on music for himself and others like DJ Khaled, but he is taking his time putting together any type of album because he is not very interested in touring. And he would have to tour to support any album that would come out,” a source close to the Biebs told us.“He is down for festivals and stuff like Wango Tango, but he doesn’t really have interest in a world tour especially while he is trying to make the Hailey relationship work. She is more important to his career right now.”