Irina Shayk Goes Topless Only Wearing A Scarf To Cheer For Russia During World Cup — See The Pic

Irina Shayk took being a sports fan to the next level by literally stripping down for Team Russia! The Russian model posed on Instagram with two friends wearing nothing but team scarves — see the pic here!

Go Team Russia! Irina Shayk made it clear who she was rooting for in the World Cup by wearing it right on her chest. We’re not talking about a team jersey. Think, more like a teensy tiny scarf! Irina, who is Russian, stripped down with her fellow Russian model friends, Natalia Vodianova and Natasha Poly, to flaunt their love for their soccer team on Instagram. In the sexy AF pic, Irina and her pals have the scarves wrapped their necks, positioned so that they strategically cover their chests. It’s official Russia World Cup gear, but we’re pretty sure nobody thought they’d be worn this way! Scroll down to see the scandalous pic for yourself!

Sadly, despite this dose of, let’s say, inspiration, Russia was ultimately beaten by Croatia 3-4. Hopefully, they all had shirts close by because they probably needed those scarves to dry their tears. Irina isn’t shy about flaunting her (incredible) body, so for her, this pic probably wasn’t shocking. At Cannes, she turned heads by noticeably going braless on the red carpet! And when we say braless, it wasn’t underneath, say, a loose-fitting top. Her ballgown was cut halfway down her abdomen, was backless, and barely covered her with thin strips of fabric. She was THIS close to having a wardrobe malfunction in the bold dress, but managed to get through the event with no mishaps!

Irina’s hair is up in this pic, so you can’t see the drastic haircut she recently got. She’s known for her mega-long, brunette locks, but at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June, she was rocking a choppy bob! At the event, her hair was styled to look wet, and she had short bangs slicked down on her forehead. It’s a cut look, but we couldn’t get over how different she looked! And yes — she wasn’t wearing a shirt then, either!

Now that Russia’s been eliminated in the World Cup, who is Irina going to root for? Fingers crossed that they’re selling their own team scarves, too!