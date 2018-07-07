G-Eazy ‘Knows’ He’s To Blame For Halsey Split: He Took Her For ‘Granted’ & Got What He ‘Deserved’

G-Eazy is kicking himself for the way he treated Halsey, which caused her to put the brakes on their relationship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he took her for granted and knows he’s to blame for their sudden split



G-Eazy‘s relationship with singer Halsey came to a crashing end and now he’s blaming himself. 23-year-old Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — wished G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum —”the best” in an Instagram stories break up announcement on July 2. However, she later posted “kiss your ass goodbye,” hinting she was the one who initiated the split. “G really messed up with Ashley, he took her for granted, and he knows he only has himself to blame for their break-up,” a source close to the 29-year-old rapper tells HollywoodLife.com. “Ashley’s the most amazing girl he’s ever met, and he loves her to pieces, but he acted like a d**k and he got what he deserved in the end.”

The former couple had a big hit with their 2017 collaboration “Him and I,” and fell for each other last autumn when their performances turned into full on make-out sessions by the time they were done with the song. It definitely helped raise G’s career to a new high, and that ended up spelling trouble for their relationship. “The past six months have been a whirlwind career wise, it’s just been lit. G lost sight of his priorities and what really matters. He stopped paying attention to his relationship with Ashley, he totally let things slide, and now he’s paying the price. G’s been really enjoying all the trappings of fame, the partying, the groupies, all of it — and he wasn’t present for Ashley — so, it was only a matter of time before she kicked him to the curb,” the insider continues.

“G would love to think that Ashley would give him a second chance, because he truly believes he’ll never meet another girl as great as her, but in his heart of hearts he knows it’s probably over for good, and that really hurts,” our source adds. He hasn’t publicly commented on her breakup announcement, simply posting a photo of himself looking lonely with the caption “Rewind” to his IG the day after Halsey made the split known to fans. G then surprisingly still performed the former couple’s love anthem “Him and I” with a live appearance on Good Morning America on July 6. The show was booked months in advance, but it really had to have hurt him doing their song when the pain is still so fresh.