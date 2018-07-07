Liz Hurley, 53, Celebrated ‘International Bikini Day’ In Neon Two-Piece Looking Half Her Age

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated International Bikini Day on Instagram with a sexy shot of her in a swimsuit! See the stunning photo of the 53-year-old actress here!

International Bikini Day landed on June 5, but no one can blame Elizabeth Hurley, 53, for being a little late to the party. The actress took to Instagram the following day to share a photo of herself standing on the beach in a bright blue string bikini. She looked effortlessly stunning in the tiny swimsuit as she smiled for the camera and touched her wavy hair. Liz captioned the image with “#InternationalBikiniDay” as well as the hashtag and tag for her beachwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

We’re not even mad that Liz technically missed the holiday by a few hours. After all, she basically makes every day International Bikini Day. On July 3, the mother of one posted another fun photo of her stretching on a daybed outside while rocking yet another two-piece bathing suit from her swimwear line. This time around she kept the color more subtle, and opted for a classic white bikini with a beaded tie in the front.

#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Since Liz is British, she did opt out of celebrating another beloved swimsuit holiday this week – Independence Day. She’s from the U.K. so we can’t exactly blame her for not rocking some red, white and blue bathing suit like all the rest of us Americans. But what we do know is that we can expect Liz to share even more stunning bikini shots for the rest of the summer. We can’t wait to see what other Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear she lounges by the pool in or struts through the sand in next!