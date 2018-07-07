Chrissy Teigen Breastfeeds Miles & Luna’s Baby Doll In Hilarious Pic: ‘I Guess I Have Twins Now’

Aww! Chrissy Teigen proved once again that she’s amazing mom by playing along when Luna wanted her to breastfeed her baby doll. See the adorable pic here!

This is too cute for words! Luna Stephens saw mom Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding her new baby brother, Miles, and had a great idea. Chrissy should breastfeed her baby (doll, that is) too! Being a fantastic mother, Chrissy played along with Luna and took the baby doll to “breastfeed.” Chrissy posted a photo of the precious moment on Instagram, captioned, “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now”. Aww!

In the pic, Chrissy is sitting out on her patio in a lounge chair wearing just a towel. She’s feeding baby Miles with one arm, and cradling the baby doll in the other. Luna, still in her PJs, is looking on adoringly while holding up a towel (maybe to shield her mom?). This is far from the first time that Chrissy posted a pic of herself breastfeeding online. She’s totally comfortable with showing fans this totally natural and normal part of motherhood — despite some people giving her grief for it. Just days after giving birth to Miles, she shared a candid pic showing herself breastfeeding her son while wearing a pair of giant medical underwear, which are given to new moms in the aftermath of birth. It was crazy relatable.

Another memorable pic post-birth showed her pumping breastmilk in the car while throwing up a peace sign while with husband John Legend. He called his wife “awesome” and had the biggest smile on his face! Honestly, they’re one of the best couples in Hollywood!

We love when Chrissy gets so candid about the trials and tribulations of motherhood. We can’t wait to see what she posts next!