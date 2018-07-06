Zac Efron Shows Off New Dreads In Sexy Selfie — See Shocking Makeover Pic

Zac Efron is that you?! The actor just debuted a wild new hairstyle, and we’ve got the pic here! Check it out!

Zac Efron, 30, has a new hairdo. The Baywatch actor took to Instagram on July 5 to share a photo of his brand new dreadlocks. “Just for fun,” he captioned a black and white photo of himself with the wild locs. It’s certainly different from his signature brunette short cut, but we love it! While we’re living for his epic hair transformation, not everyone is here for it. “I call it cultural appropriation!!” one fan said. Luckily, a lot of fans came to his defense. “Anyone of any race can have this hair style. He is a grown man, he can make his own decisions on what he wants to do,” one fan wrote.

“Poor Zac… can’t even post a pic of having dreadlocks without getting bashed up with dumb comments,” another fan said. “Who cares what people think?” another user commented. Although we can understand the fan’s concerns, we don’t think Zac meant to offend anyone. He has yet to comment on the situation, but we’re sure he’s unbothered. After all, he’s pretty busy. He’s set to star in the upcoming film The Beach Bum alongside Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, and Isla Fisher. So, maybe there’s a reason for the new style!

In addition to his busy career, Zac has a pretty mysterious love life. As we previously reported, he was romantically linked to Alexandra Daddario as a source told PEOPLE that the pair had been seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie [Baywatch] last year, but they are not officially dating.”

However on May 31, Alexandra squashed the claims by saying “We’re very good friends.” Well ladies, good news is he’s still single!