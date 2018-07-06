Wiz Khalifa & Winnie Harlow Have ‘Definite Chemistry’: ‘He’s Really In To Her’

The internet is here for it and so is his ex Amber Rose. So is rapper Wiz Khalifa dating model Winnie Harlow? And is she the first woman he’s really been serious about since his divorce? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

An Instagram post, two emoji hearts and a cheeky comment from ex Amber Rose is all it took to get the internet hooked on the latest new couple alert rumors. On July 5 Wiz Khalifa, 30, shared a photo on Instagram of him sitting next to model Winnie Harlow, 23, at the Hugo Boss fashion show in Berlin. Ex-wife Amber soon gave her seal of approval by commenting on the post that Winnie being their son Sebastian’s new “stepmom” is “#Litaf.” That left everyone asking the obvious question: Are Wiz and Winnie dating?

Well, according to a source close to the rapper, not yet. The person EXCLUSIVELY broke things down to HollywoodLife. The pal said, “Wiz and Winnie aren’t dating – at least not yet. But he’s really in to her and would love to hang out and spend time with her. There’s a definite chemistry between them and Wiz thinks Winnie’s one of the coolest, and most beautiful women he’s ever met.” So what does Wiz like about Winnie? The source said, “Winnie has a super laidback vibe that Wiz really gels with, and he finds her funny as hell. They just really clicked, and he feels like he’s known her forever.”

As for when they’ll become an item, the source claimed, “Wiz has Winnie’s number and he’s planning to call her and take her to dinner. He definitely wants to get to know her better. He hasn’t been this in to a woman since the first time he met Amber.” Whether or not they are actually dating or hoping to, neither Winnie nor Wiz are running away from rumors that they are. They both commented on Wiz’s Instagram post and amped up speculation that they’re an item along the way. When one person praised the possible romance writing, “All for this here!! Wiz you have to be a Virgo lol,” the rapper responded with, “And you know this.” Winnie responded to the picture by adding emoji hearts of her own. Even Hugo Boss got in on the action adding heart-eyed faces in the comments section. Whatever’s going on, the chemistry between them is undeniable.