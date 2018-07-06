Are Wiz Khalifa & Winnie Harlow Dating? Amber Rose Would Love Her To Be Sebastian’s Stepmom

New couple alert?! Winnie Harlow and Wiz Khalifa turned heads after they were photographed getting cozy at a fashion show, and then Wiz shared the pic! Whether or not they’re an item, you’ll be surprised to find out Amber Rose’s reaction!

Are Wiz Khalifa, 30, and Winnie Harlow, 23, a summer fling or the real deal?! Well, if you’re asking Wiz’s ex Amber Rose, she’s shipping it! Yesterday, Wiz shared a picture of he and the top model sitting front row at the Hugo Boss show in Berlin, Germany, and captioned it with hearts and the words “Wiz & Winnie.” Shortly after, rumors swirled that the two may be a hot new item, and Amber weighed in, commenting on the pic, “Wait. @WinnieHarlow as Sebastian’s stepmom? #Litaf.” She added several heart eyes and flame emojis to show her excitement about the potential relationship — so there’s definitely no bad blood!

Winnie also took to the ‘gram to share the snaps of she and Wiz, joking around about what he was whispering in her ear in some of the intimate pictures. “‘I promise this joint will change your life’ lmao jk,” the 23-year-old wrote, immediately drawing attention to the blunt in Wiz’s hand. The model, who has the skin condition vitiligo, stunned in a white long-sleeve crop top and white pants, showing off her lean, toned figure. Wiz, on the other hand, donned a bright red button-down shirt, which he wore open and showed off his several layers of gold chains and fully tatted chest. He matched Winnie in a pair of white pants, but he opted for a pair of red cat-eye shades to top off the look. So stylish.

Many were hoping that Wiz and Amber would reunite, after her relationship with 21 Savage recently ended, but it seems they just plan to continue to co-parents together — which they seem to be really great at! The pair share their son, Sebastian Taylor, who is 5. HollywoodLife.com reached out to representatives of both Wiz and Winnie for comment on this story.