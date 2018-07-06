Brendon Urie: 5 Things To Know About Panic! At The Disco Singer Who Came Out As Pansexual

Brendon Urie is an open book! The Panic! At The Disco singer just revealed he’s pansexual during an interview with PAPER Magazine. Here’s everything to know about him!

Love sees no gender! Brendon Urie, 31, opened up about his sexuality during an interview with Paper Magazine. “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual [also meaning bisexual] because I really don’t care,” Brendon explained. But, that’s not all Brendon, who’s been married to his wife Sarah since 2013, had to say. “If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to,” he continued. Keep reading below to learn more about the Panic! At The Disco singer!