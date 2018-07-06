5 Things
Brendon Urie: 5 Things To Know About Panic! At The Disco Singer Who Came Out As Pansexual
Brendon Urie is an open book! The Panic! At The Disco singer just revealed he’s pansexual during an interview with PAPER Magazine. Here’s everything to know about him!
Love sees no gender! Brendon Urie, 31, opened up about his sexuality during an interview with Paper Magazine. “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her, but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual [also meaning bisexual] because I really don’t care,” Brendon explained. But, that’s not all Brendon, who’s been married to his wife Sarah since 2013, had to say. “If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to,” he continued. Keep reading below to learn more about the Panic! At The Disco singer!
- This isn’t the first time Brendon has talked about being pansexual. “It’s never been a weird thing,” he told PEOPLE about addressing his sexuality. “It doesn’t freak me out. Why does it matter who I’m f**king? I’ve gotten so many amazing letters and tweets from fans saying, ‘I didn’t have the courage to tell my parents, but I had you to fall back on,'” Brendon added.
- He’s the lead singer for Panic! At The Disco. The band has released six studio albums with Brendon as lead: A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005), Pretty Odd, Voices & Virtues (2008), Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013), Death of a Bachelor (2016), and Pray for the Wicked in 2018.
- Brendon’s performed on Broadway. He made his debut as Charlie Prince in the Tony Award winning musical Kinky Boots in 2017.
- His musical inspirations are pretty cool. Brendon listed David Bowie, Queen, and Frank Sinatra as his favorites during an interview with ABC News.
- He’s a huge advocate for the LGBT community. Brendon pledged to donate $1 million to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), which works to create “safe and inclusive environments for students in schools.”