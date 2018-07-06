Water-Infused Beauty: The Hottest Trend In Skincare To Stay Hydrated & Glowy

It may seem counter-intuitive to feel like you are paying for something that should be free, but water-based beauty is a big trend, and these ingredients will keep your skin super glowy this summer.

Many brands have adapted this “hydro-” model, helping women (and men!) of all ages keep their skin hydrated and youthful. Neutrogena has a Hydro Boost line of cleansers, moisturizers and even sunscreen, that’s available for a great price at the drugstore. It contains Hyaluronic Acid, which is prevalent in skincare, because it holds 1,000 times its weight in water. The moisturizing ingredient plumps skin without clogging pores.

Bath & Body Works has an amazing new line of water-themed beauty products. They have a Water body polish, body cream, body lotion, and a sheet mask. They also have a Sea-Tox line, which includes a sheet mask, body wash, body cream, an all over mist, bath salts and more. The packaging is super cute for the wanna-be mermaid in your life! Scroll through the gallery to see more water-infused beauty products! If you’re serious about anti-aging, check out Dr. Perricone. Developed by a celeb derm, his H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Cloud Cream is super light but extremely effective against dull, dry skin.

Another brand with an entire line dedicated to water is Peter Thomas Roth. His Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches fight signs of aging and tiredness in a snap. The cooling patches also feel like a dream in the hot weather. The new L’Occitane Aqua Réotier collection is chic and perfect for summer. The Fresh Moisturizing Mist is a must-carry, from your beach bag to your carry-on.