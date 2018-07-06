Tiny & Adorable Heiress Twin In Camo & TI Likes It: Missing His Girls After Cheating Drama?

Tiny and her little girl Heiress are just too cute for words, and T.I. seems to think so too, even though he & Tiny are currently on the outs! The rapper just liked a new pic of Tiny & her two-year-old twinning on the Fourth!

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 42, got to enjoy a fun, outdoors Fourth of July with her brood, and even shared an adorable pic of she and her 2-year-old daughter Heiress, twinning in blue camo from the day! “On our Mommy & Me kinda 4th of July” the Xscape singer captioned the Instagram photo. Surprisingly, the pic was liked by her currently-estranged husband T.I.! As we’ve previously reported, the couple has been fighting after a video showed T.I. kissing and spanking an unknown woman backstage at one of his shows, and the woman turned out to be Asia’h Epperson.

Since, the pair have been at odds, and their arguing has moved to subliminal messages on the ‘gram. In another post of her daughter Heiress on July 5, Tiny gushed over her baby, while also somewhat slamming T.I.! “My lil one smart like Major & sweet as hell like me but a lil crazy like her daddy!” She also has been sharing several inspirational and poignant quotes on her Instagram Stories, like, “There’s A Blessing In The Breaking,” which she posted shortly after T.I.’s inappropriate video surfaced.

On Kandi Burrus‘ new show Kandi Koated Nights, Tiny actually revealed that when she suspected T.I. was being disloyal, she took matters into her own hands and hired a private investigator. “I definitely would recommend it. It is expensive, though. But it worked,” she told her friend on the show. Tiny didn’t admit exactly when she had T.I. followed, but he has had several indiscretions in the past, between his recent escapade with Asia’h on June 17 and his alleged affair with Bernice Burgos last year. There’s no indication whether Tiny will take T.I. back after this latest indiscretion, and she definitely seemed to enjoy her July 4th with her kids!