Ben Simmons Called Out By Ex Tinashe For Texting Her While He’s Out With Kendall Jenner

Did Ben Simmons text his ex Tinashe while he was out with Kendall Jenner? Tinashe dishes on their run-in at the LA hot spot Delilah!

Need to brush up on your geometry? Well, here’s one complicated love triangle for you. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner went out on a date night to Delilah on July 5 and had an unexpected run-in with his Tinashe, who was also at the club. While we can’t be sure how the interaction went down inside, judging from the fact that everyone left the place early and around the same time, it must have been at least a little awkward. But the plot thickens!

Later, Tinashe told a photographer if she saw Ben inside, “I did. He’s texting me. What the hell? What are you doing? What an idiot.” She even agreed with a photographer’s opinion that Ben is only dating Kendall “for fame”. So, first of all, whoa! If this is true, Ben… why are you texting your old boo when you’re currently right next to your new boo? That’s literally the definition of sketchy.

However, if you think this is a sign that Tinashe and Ben might get back together, it seems that the NBA star and Kendall are still going strong. In fact, the two recently spent the Fourth of July together. While attending the Kardashians’ annual Independence Day party, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson both caught Kendall and Ben snuggling up together. Let’s just say the July 4 sparklers weren’t the only fireworks going off that night!

Time will tell whether or not Tinashe will provide some receipts for their texts back and forth that night. In the meantime, check out all the cute pics of Kendall and Ben together since their summer romance began in our gallery above.