Leah Messer has found herself a new beau! Find out everything you need to know about her 39-year-old boyfriend Jason Jordan here!

Sorry, guys, but Leah Messer is officially taken! The Teen Mom 2 star was seen out and about with her new boyfriend Jason Jordan, 39, on a date on the beach in Florida, along with her kids. Posting a picture of the five of them together, Leah captioned the photo, writing, “I’m not usually a fan of these but thank you to whoever sent it to USMagazine.

DM them to me lol We had such a great evening!” The two apparently met through his cousin, who happens to be a friend of Leah’s, according to Us Weekly. Apparently the two have been going steady for quite some time and have been dating for about three months. In fact, Jason lives in a suburb close to Leah and as for their first date, he “built their first date around things Leah likes to do.” “Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” an insider told the publication. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Apparently, just like Leah, Jason is also a parent. “Jason has a 2-year old and Leah has met him,” the source went on to tell Us Weekly. “She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.” Speaking of which, Leah has three daughters, two she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms — Aleeah and Aliannah — and one she shares with her other ex-husband Jeremy Calvert — Adalynn.

We reported earlier how Leah is dead-set on having a fourth child! “You would think that Leah has enough on her plate looking after the three kids she has already, but she really wants another one,” a source close to Leah told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All of Leah’s friends are telling her she’s got plenty of time left, as she’s still only 25 — but she seriously has a bad case of baby on the brain.”