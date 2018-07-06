Her hips don’t lie! Shakira put on quite a show on her ‘El Dorado World Tour’ show in Barcelona on July 6! Check it out here!

Shakira, Shakira! The Colombian songstress has been killing her El Dorado World Tour, but we must say her show in Barcelona on Friday, July 6 was her best yet! Dressed in sheer embellished leggings paired with a rocker t-shirt, Shakira took the stage at the Saint Jordi Palace and busted a move while performing her hit “She Wolf.” The performance was a bit raunchy as she seductively shook her hips for her fans. But, it’s clear she’s still got it at 41-years-old! It’s hard to believe she’s a mother of two– Milan Piqué and Sasha Piqué Mebarak because her body is incredible. We’re dying to know her workout routine!

In addition to Barcelona, the El Dorado World Tour, which shares a name with her 11th studio album, has stopped in Antwerp, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and Milan. She’s also expected to perform in her hometown of Barranquilla before coming to the U.S. In the states, Shakira will bless fans in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Miami, and more. It’s not called a world tour for nothing! While she’s certainly shutting it down on the road, not all aspects of her tour have been pleasant.

As we previously reported, Shakira was slammed last month after one of the necklaces she was selling as tour merchandise seemingly resembled the Nazi symbol. “A fascist symbol as a necklace for your world tour? Are you f*cking serious,” one fan asked. “lmao yeah dude I bet Shakira personally approved of this, and specifically because she recognized it as an obscure, barely known Nazi symbol. You people are LITERALLY INSANE,” one fan wrote on Twitter coming to Shakira’s defense.

Luckily, Live Nation responded to the controversy saying the design was based on pre-Columbian imagery. “We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection,” Live Nation tweeted.