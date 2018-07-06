Selena Gomez ‘Not Looking’ To Compete With Justin Bieber In Finding A Rebound Romance

While Justin Bieber is having a hot summer dating Hailey Baldwin, ex Selena Gomez is perfectly fine being single. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s not looking to rebound from him.

While Justin Bieber, 24, has reignited his romance with Hailey Baldwin in the most public of ways, his ex Selena Gomez isn’t looking for relationship payback.The 25-year-old doesn’t care that he rebounded back to the 21-year-old model, who he briefly dated in 2016. “Selena is not treating love as a game or a competition and whatever Justin is doing or getting into is not dictating her love life. She wants to spend this summer in her best health and everything else can and will fall into place.” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

What a difference a year makes. This time last summer Selena did have a loving boyfriend with The Weeknd, 28, but she sure didn’t have her health. She found out in late spring that she desperately needed a life-saving kidney transplant due to complications from lupus, and quickly too. Fortunately her best friend Francia Raisa, 29, turned out to be a perfect match and Sel didn’t have to agonize over being on a waiting list for the organ. She underwent the transplant and spent the summer recovering from it, all completely in secret without her fans knowing about the health crisis. It was only on Sept. 14, 2017 when a website broke the story that she confirmed the news with a heartwarming pic of the two ladies clasping hands on stretchers after the successful surgery.

Selena ending things with The Weeknd after 10 months of dating, shocking fans by going back to her ex Justin in Oct. of 2017. They managed to make it last for a few months, but her family was not supportive, fearing the Biebs would break Selena’s heart like he did so many times in the past. Sel allegedly spent most of January in an outpatient treatment facility for some self-help time to deal with anxiety and other issues. Shortly after that the couple appeared to end things for good. Selena’s been a single lady ever since, but if the right guy comes along she might get back in the dating game. “She is not looking but her heart is open if love comes knocking,” our insider adds.