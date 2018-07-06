It may have been the 4th of July in America, but this week’s fashion is all about Haute Couture during Paris Fashion Week. See the most gorgeous outfits from this week below.

First, in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez wore a two-piece Oscar de la Renta outfit for the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation film premiere on June 30. We haven’t seen her on the carpet in a while, and this was such a refreshing look! Her makeup — long lashes and coral lips — was done by Hung Vanngo. Her delicate updo was done by Marissa Marino. Her pink nails were done by Tom Bachik, who used OPI‘s “Somewhere Over The Rainbow Mountains.” Gigi Hadid was pretty in pink for the The Launch of Nammos Village in Mykonos, Greece on June 30, wearing a Mugler dress and clear, stiletto sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild sat from row at the Valentino show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, France on the 4th of July, where she saw Kaia Gerber rock this insane hairstyle, that we actually loved! Nicky wore a gorgeous hot pink gown that was covered in ruffles. Also at Paris Fashion Week, Penelope Cruz looked like Jackie Kennedy wearing a tweet suit, sitting front row at Chanel. Model Alessandra Ambrosio looked casual and cute arriving at the Zuhair Murad show on July 4, wearing denim shorts and a tied silk button down. She was actually a model IN the show! Emma Roberts rocked a feminine Dior gown at the Christian Dior show at Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 2.

Priyanka Chopra was out and about in NYC on July 3, wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress, and carrying a Fendi bag. Meghan Markle wore a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress on July 5. A refreshing change since she almost always wears a neutral color. Kourtney Kardashian is vacationing in Italy and looked gorgeous in a white, off-the-shoulder mini while on a boat. Happy summer vacation to all!