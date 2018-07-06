Sarah Hyland Goes Topless & Wears Nothing But Bikini Thong As She Cools Off In Hot Pool Pics

Sarah Hyland is celebrating life, and the summer, by soaking up the sun. Her latest photos are her hottest yet.

Sarah Hyland, 27, looks the picture of health these days and we couldn’t be happier for her. On July 6 the Modern Family star posted pics of her catching some rays and snuggling up to her dog on an inflatable pool toy. The actress was topless and wearing nothing but thong bikini bottoms, sunglasses and a smile on her face. She captioned the series of pictures, “DAWG ON A POOL TOY… also #freethenipple #funboy #happiestgirlintheworld #mybooforlife.”

The summery photos come just weeks after Sarah revealed to fans that she was hospitalized suddenly following an unnamed health issue. In a June 21 Instagram story, she shocked fans by posting a photo of her swollen face with the caption, “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin [sic] cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.” She added, “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

By July 5 Sarah looked healthier and happier showing off a surgery scar while wearing a skimpy bikini. As fans of the star will know, she had a kidney transplant back in April 2012 after secretly battling kidney dysplasia (a condition that causes cysts on the kidneys), which left her constantly tired and in pain. But Sarah refuses to let her health battles get her down and her fans love her for it.

On June 25 one fan backed her up after Sarah was slammed for being candid about her health struggles. The person tweeted, “Your truth @Sarah_Hyland is what I call courageous hope and others that deal with chronic illness need to see, hear and feel it all. Because you found the courage to stand up so can others. Your [sic] an authentic bada** warrior & keep on keepin [sic] on girl!”