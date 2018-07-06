3 Young YouTubers Die In Tragic Accident After Falling Off Waterfall In Canada, Friends & Family Confirm

‘High on Life’ stars Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper are confirmed dead after slipping and falling off a waterfall in Canada into dangerous waters below. Their fellow YouTubers confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Three members of the YouTube travel vlog High on Life have tragically passed away after their adventure in British Columbia went horribly wrong. HoL members Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper were swimming at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia, Canada on July 3, when Megan was suddenly swept over the falls into a pool 100 feet below. Alexey, who was Megan’s boyfriend, and Ryker heroically jumped off the waterfall to go save her. But sadly, they did not survive. The three victims were in their twenties and thirties, according to the Vancouver Sun.

A two-day search and rescue operation in the dangerous waters eventually turned into a recovery mission to retrieve their bodies. Squamish RCMP confirmed that emergency crews recovered the three bodies on July 4 after making an aerial drop from the mountainside into the water.

“It looks beautiful, it’s a sunny day, but given the extensive water flow that comes off the mountains, and the number of incidents that we’ve had in the Squamish area lately, people just need to be prepared,” Cpl. Sascha Banks of the RCMP warned in a statement following the tragic accident.

The deaths were confirmed by Ryker, Megan, and Alexey’s friends from High on Life. They released a beautiful and emotional tribute to the adventurous trio on their YouTube channel (watch above), and asked their 1.5 million followers to please respect theirs and the victims’ families’ privacy during the difficult time. They encouraged them to use the hashtag #HOLinspired to pay tribute to Ryker, Meghan, and Alexey, instead.

Our hearts go out to Ryker, Megan, and Alexey’s loved ones during this difficult time. May they rest in peace.