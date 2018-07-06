Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Cuddles Up To Jen Harley On First Night Out With Baby Since Brutal Fight

From an alleged car-dragging to a night out with their little one at TGIF? It’s been a roller coaster couple of weeks for Ronnie and Jen, but it looks like they’re keeping things cozy for baby Ariana. Get the details here!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 31, might have looked like any other couple as they dined in TGIF restaurant on July 5 with their friends and their three-month-old daughter, but they’ve been going through it lately. Honestly, we’re shocked that they were able to stay civil, but we respect them for keeping things together for little Ariana Sky — because it wasn’t as if these two have been having just any old fight. On June 25, Ronnie’s baby mama was arrested for allegedly dragging him with her car in Las Vegas, and that was only a month after they had a vicious social media battle. (To sum it all up, Jen called Ronnie a “coke head” after he called her a “hoe” from the gutter). Can you imagine going back to normal after throwing around insults like that?

But that’s exactly what these two seem to be doing — and it may not be the best idea. “Ronnie’s friends and family are beside themselves,” a source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They can’t work out why Ronnie keeps going back to Jen. It’s like an obsession, or a drug addiction, they just can’t quit each other, despite all the non-stop drama.” Sometimes calling it quits and parenting separately can be better for a baby, especially when it comes to relationships as toxic as this one. The Jersey Shore star and his baby mama may be headed down a dangerous path, good intentions or not!

So we don’t know whether to be relieved or worried to find out that Ronnie and Jen were cuddled up at TGIF — or that they posted a selfie together on the Fourth of July! So much has happened in Ariana’s fam since she was born in April and we want everything to settle down for the baby’s sake.