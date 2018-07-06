Rihanna Feels ‘Sad’ Over Chris Brown’s Arrest: He’s His Own Worst Enemy & Has This ‘Super Dark Side’

Chris Brown was arrested last night for an outstanding felony arrest warrant, and we’re hearing his ex Rihanna is ‘sad,’ but not totally surprised.

After Chris Brown‘s arrest in Florida last night for an outstanding felony, HollywoodLife.com is hearing exclusively that his on again, off again ex Rihanna is ‘sad’ for him, “even though she knows deep down that he’s his own worst enemy.” A source close to Riri revealed, “Chris is basically a really nice guy, it’s why Rihanna fell in love with him, but he also has this super dark side and really bad anger manager issues. It doesn’t matter how much therapy he undergoes, or how many anger management classes he takes, he just can’t seem to conquer his demons.”

“Rihanna would love to see Chris pull himself together, for the sake of his daughter if not for himself,” the insider continued. “It may have ended badly between them but she will always hold a measure of love for him, and she truly wants nothing but the best for him.” The reaction comes after it was revealed Chris bailed himself out for $2,000. He was taken into custody following his show at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, where several police officers were waiting in the wings to take him in. Still, he promised his fans the show would go on this evening, and it appears that it will now that he’s out of jail!

The outstanding felony warrant Chris was arrested for was issued in connection to his alleged attack on a photographer last year in Tampa nightclub. This comes just after Chris dropped his music video for “To My Bed” on Tuesday and he and his rumored GF Agnez Mo prepare to drop their highly-anticipated single “Overdose.”