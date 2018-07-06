Meghan Markle’s ‘Fake’ English Accent is ‘Absolutely Adorable’ To Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is taking her role as a member of the royal family so seriously she’s even starting to sound like one! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Prince Harry is loving her dedication!

On her first solo royal outing with the Queen on June 14, Meghan Markle stopped to greet a few fans, who congratulated her on her wedding to Prince Harry. However, when she went to thank them, we couldn’t help but notice she sounded a little different. And by different, we mean British. So, of course many fans have slammed her as fake. But, Prince Harry couldn’t care less. “Meghan is definitely starting to lose the edge off of her American accent, but that’s really not surprising given the fact she’s immersed in the most British of British institutions 24/7,” a source close to the former Suits actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s not taking elocution lessons, or purposely trying to adopt an English accent, but you can definitely notice a change when she speaks. Her question-asking inflection is different now, as is some of her pronunciation,” our insider continued. “Meghan’s also starting to use British vocabulary instead of American a lot of the time too. So, she will say ‘biscuits’ instead of ‘cookies’ and ‘sweets’ instead of ‘candy,’ the source added. Now, that’s really cute!

“Harry finds it absolutely adorable, but then, Harry finds absolutely everything Meghan says and does, absolutely adorable,” the source said. We’re glad to hear Harry is so supportive of Meghan as life as a royal does not seem easy. On June 26, Meghan made a major faux pas with Harry when she tried to hold his hand at the Queen’s Young Leaders ceremony at Buckingham Palace. In the video posted by The Shade Room, Meghan can be seen reaching for Harry who brushed her off as PDA is inappropriate for royals. So many rules!