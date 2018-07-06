National Fried Chicken Day Deals: Where To Score Mouth-Watering Meals For A Great Price

It’s finger a lickin’ good day! July 6th marks National Fried Chicken Day & you get find out where to get the best deals here!

It doesn’t have the be National Fried Chicken Day to enjoy some good old crunchy fried chicken — but since it is, why not?! To celebrate, your favorite fried chicken hubs across the country are celebrating with amazing deals and steals so you can eat your chicken on a budget! You should also feel especially lucky, since National Fried Chicken Day falls on a Friday, you can really, uh, pig out!

Kentucky Fried Chicken

This fast food chicken staple is offering a deal perfect for a group! For $10 you can get a Chicken Share: either nine Extra Crispy tenders, six pieces of chicken, “a lot of popcorn nuggets”, or 12 hot wings. Squad deep! Also, for the fun of it, Colonel Sanders will be making an appearance on the soap opera General Hospital to celebrate the holiday.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Now Popeyes has a deal for you! The chicken hub is offering 24 cent drumsticks. Yes, you read that correctly. Some Popeyes will even be open for 24 hours to celebrate! These people really go all out. Get your nickels and dimes ready!

Chik-fil-A

Chik-fil-A doesn’t have a deal on actual National Fried Chicken Day, but just a few days later on July 10, if you dress like a cow for Cow Appreciation Day, you’ll get a free entree.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s isn’t only great for pizza! They also have some delish wings, and so they’re getting in on the National Fried Chicken Day fun! You can choose any two or more of their medium two-topping pizzas, pastas, oven baked sandwiches, 8-pieces chicken, or stuffy cheesy breads for $5.99 each.

White Castle

Just like Domino’s, White Castle is tapping into a category they do well, but aren’t necessarily known for! The hamburger hub is offering 12 chicken rings for $2.99. Or, If you’re ordering online or via the White Castle app, you can get 10 original sliders, 20 chicken wings, and a sack of fries for $12.99. Harold and Kumar, wait up!

Burger King

You may forget that chicken nuggets are essentially friend chicken, so of course Burger King is celebrating! For $1.69, you can get 10 chicken nuggets, or if you’re feeling a friend chicken sandwich, go for the 2 for $6 Mix or Match. You have the choice between the Crispy Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Sandwich, or a Whopper!

McDonalds

Like BK, McDonalds is getting in on this national holiday! If you download the McDonald’s app, you can get 20 Chicken McNuggets for $4.99 — whoa! Also with the app, you can get a sandwich for $1. That’s literally 4 quarters.