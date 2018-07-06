Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Picking Out Baby Names — Is She Expecting?

Is another royal baby on the way? TBH, we’re not sure our hearts could take it. But if Meghan and Harry do need help picking baby names, we volunteer as tribute!

Sounds like this royal couple is counting their chickens before they’ve hatched! Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, have allegedly been discussing baby names even though they haven’t said they’re expecting a little one just yet — and their ideas are all over the place. “Harry’s so far removed from the throne that there’s not the same kind of pressure to have a super traditional name, so apparently he suggested they go bold and modern,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Meghan’s quite fascinated by medieval English history, the Knights of the Round Table and that sort of thing, so she’s been looking at names from way back.” Does that mean a little Lancelot will be joining the royal family?

Meghan and Harry clearly have baby on the brain, so we’ve got our fingers crossed for a pregnancy announcement sooner rather than later. These two have been showing lots of PDA lately — even though that technically goes against royal rules — and that has to be a good sign, right? If they held hands at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception, even though their public affection was only supposed to extend to arm-holding, what’s going on with this cute couple behind the scenes? It took over a year after Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s wedding for them to announce that they were growing their fam, and we can’t wait that long again.

Especially since the newest royal pair have already proved their parenting chops! Meghan was seen bonding with Mark Dyer‘s daughter this week, bending down to speak with her so they were eye to eye. And who could forget all of the times Prince Harry has bonded with babies in public? Whether he’s posing for sweet pics or high-fiving their little hands, it’s clear he’s going to be a super fun dad — so let’s get this show on the road already!

HollywoodLife reached out to Meghan Markle’s rep for comment.