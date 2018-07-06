Meek Mill Vs. Future: Fans Pick Sides After Rappers Drop New Music At The Same Time

Meek Mill and Future dropped new music on the same day and fans can’t handle it! See the wild comparisons between Future’s ‘Beast Mode 2’ mixtape and Meek’s ‘Legends of the Summer’ EP! — Tell us, which is your favorite?

This is not a drill! — Meek Mill, 31, and Future, 34, both dropped new music on July 6, and fans are losing their minds. Following his April release from a Pennsylvania prison, Meek released a 4-track EP titled, “Legends of the Summer” to rave reviews. Around the same time on Friday, Future dropped a surprise mixtape, “Beast Mode 2,” which had both good and bad reactions.

The Twitter-sphere is ablaze with critiques and praise for both rappers. Meek’s comeback EP marks his first since being released from prison and fans are impressed. Many have said he hasn’t missed a beat, and “this is the old Meek we’ve been waiting for.” “Legends of the Summer” includes “Stay Woke” featuring Miguel, which he performed at the BET Awards earlier this year. The EP also includes: “Millidelphia” featuring Swizz Beats; “Dangerous” featuring Jeremih, PnB Rock and “1am”.

Future’s mixtape is the follow-up to 2015’s “Beastmode” and his first solo full-length release since “Future” and “Hndrxx,” his two albums he dropped one week apart in February 2017. “Beast Mode 2” has 9 tracks — “WIFI LIT”, “CUDDLE MY WRIST”, “RACKS BLUE”, “31 DAYS”, “RED LIGHT”, “DOH DOH”, “WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT”, “SOME MORE”, “HATE THE REAL ME”. Many fans have pointed out that Future ironically dropped his new mixtape on the the wedding anniversary of his ex, Ciara, 32, and her husband, NFL QB Russell Wilson, 29.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

First up, see some of the best Twitter reactions to Future’s “Beast Mode 2″…

Future really just gave us a light 50 point preseason game with this mixtape. That album gon be an MVP season. Can’t wait — Solomon, II (@SonofSolomon_) July 6, 2018

“Future mixtape goin crazy crazy … yall lying if yall say this weak”.

“This future mixtape is equal parts sad and trap and I’m living for it.”

“Future mixtape better than Drake’s whole album”.

“I’m f–king with Future new mixtape”.

“I just listened to Future’s new mixtape and…..this what y’all were excited about???,” another fan wrote, adding a meme that said the mixtape is “trash.”

Then, there was team Meek.

“Meek Mill’s EP > Future and Drake’s projects. Quality over quantity.”

“Could be wrong but Meek Mill EP is better”.

“Yeah I’m ready for a Meek Mill album most definitely. That EP is dope.”

“This Meek Mill EP vibing”.

“I love Future but BM2 only has 3 songs worth replaying. On the other hand, Meek Mill’s EP is PURE FIRE!!!”

Both Future and Meek have plans to come to a city near you very soon. Future will hit the road with Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, 35, for the NICKI HNDRXX Tour, which kicks off on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. The tour will hit select cities in North America (27 cities) and Europe (22 cities), with over 40 dates already scheduled and more on the way. Meanwhile, has several tour dates scheduled, as his legal battles continue, with a forthcoming appearance in front of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.