Mariah Carey nearly fell off a moving block during her Las Vegas residency debut, which exposed her lip-syncing! Check out the moment go down here!

Mariah Carey had the debut of her Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns, on July 5 at the Caesars Palace Colosseum, and it was not without a few stumbles, to put it lightly (and literally). At one point, her boyfriend-backup dancer Bryan Tanaka was trying to help her onto a moving block when disaster struck — with Bryan not providing enough counterweight, the box started to tip over while she was singing. And to make matters worse, she brought the mic away from her to grab him… but her singing track kept on playing. That’s right, Mariah was caught lip-syncing on night one of her residency, and you can watch it all unfold below!

Sure, the whole fiasco isn’t nearly on the scale of the now-infamous New Year’s Eve disaster of two years ago, but it’s still difficult to watch especially as her backup dancers scramble to get the performance on the right track. To see the SNAFU go down from another angle, click here.

However, Mariah later treated fans who attended her show with a run of whistles that was particularly impressive. Also, super impressive is Mariah’s epic weight loss. Recently, we found out exactly what diet she’s been on that’s led to her amazing transformation. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape,” a source close to the singer told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar>”

Mariah Carey Vegas Opening Show. Why was there another lip sync disaster last night? Who is responsible? They are making our Queen look bad. pic.twitter.com/T3H2NjM4NK — FascinatedMC (@FascinatedMC) July 6, 2018

MARIAH CAREY IS SERVING THOSE LIVE WHISTLES IN VEGAS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/dh3ncPDOmT — Vicki Valium (@vickivalium) July 6, 2018

We’ll keep you posted on more pics and videos from Mariah’s residency! Time will tell whether or not Mariah will be caught lip-syncing again.