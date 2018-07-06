Sexy in sheer! Margot Robbie was gorgeous in CHANEL on July 5. See her look plus 25 more hot see-through gowns on Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more below!

Margot Robbie, 28, who is a CHANEL ambassador, looked gorgeous in a sheer black dress at the Terminal film premiere in London in July 5. The stunning actress wowed in the lace look, which is from the Fall-Winter 2018/19 Ready-to-Wear collection. She looked absolutely amazing! The dress was fitted, and hit her at the knee. Around her waist, there was a second, peplum layer of lace, making it less sheer. Although the dress was technically see-through, it appeared to be lined with a nude layer of fabric, so she didn’t actually reveal anything. Modest yet sexy!

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a ’60s-inspired look. She started by prepping her skin with a 111Skin mask, the Sisley Floral Spray Mist, and Bioderma. Next, she used Chanel, Sisley, and Cle de Peau, and It Cosmetics for a flawless complexion. For makeup, she used Urban Decay, Surratt Beauty and Rodial Beauty products. Her hair was styled by Bryce Scarlett, in a deep side part, with a slight retro flip at the ends.

Sheer dresses are not a new phenomenon on the red carpet. So many of our favorite women, like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Ashley Graham, Rihanna and countless others have dared to bare their bodies in sheer looks. Click through the gallery to see 25 more celebs wearing sheer dresses, pants, and skirts through the years!