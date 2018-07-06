Powerhouse couple Cardi B and Offset added their talents to Lil Yachty’s new song. Check out the smokin’ track, here.

Lil Yachty, 20, sure knows how to get attention. How do you guarantee that everyone sits up and takes notice of your new song? You make sure that powerhouse couple Cardi B and Offset feature on the track, that’s how. At the stroke of midnight on July 6, Lil Yachty released his song, “Who Wants The Smoke?” to much anticipation after the three stars teased the release on social media. Listen to it in full below!

Hours before the track dropped, Cardi B shared the single’s artwork on her Instagram page. But Apple had already revealed a snippet of her rap on the single. In the clip the 25-year-old Bronx queen boldly raps that she’s the “king of New York.” Over on her Instagram page fans were thrilled with news of the song. One person wrote, “Sis is about to pop and still giving us bangers. Just wait till see [sic] pop this baby out, NOBODY IS SAFFFFEEE.” Another fan gushed, “Shoe [sic] them how a pregnant mom can slay. Ripping music still.” (Technically, she’s not a mommy yet, but we definitely get the point!)

For Cardi B and Offset, dropping this new track with Lil Yachty is nothing compared to the upcoming birth of their first baby together. On July 5, the heavily pregnant rapper confessed to fans that she’s can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive.

She wrote in an Instagram story message, “I’ve got nothing and nobody on my mind but my…” followed by a pink ribbon and bear emoji. She added, “Like that’s all I can think about right now. I can’t stop day dreaming.” In the meantime the rest of us have this new Lil Yachty track to distract us while we’re on Cardi B baby girl watch.