LaLa & Carmelo Anthony Cuddle Up On Night Out With Son Kiyan — Reunited & Happy Together?

Oooh La La! Carmelo & La La Anthony enjoyed a family dinner last night with the #SaltBae, and some footage from their evening shows the couple cuddling up in a rare moment of PDA!

Has La La Anthony forgiven Carmelo Anthony for his indiscretions, just a little over a year after his affair with a stripper was made public? Well, after he has praised her endlessly on social media, the pair reconnected over dinner with their son Kiyan and a video on Insta Stories showed the formerly estranged couple getting cozy! “Where we at?!” Carmelo smiled with his arm around La La. “Salt bae!” she giggled, before returning back to her upright position and out from under his arm.

The Oklahoma City Thunder power forward took the Instagram just a week ago to wish his wife of eight years a happy 39th birthday, calling her “remarkable.” “I know you’ve been through a lot. Somethings people just would never understand. To have you by my side regardless of Good Or Bad, through thick and thin is something I will never take advantage of. I can go on and on, but at the end of the day, to make a long story short, HAPPY BORN DAY!” Carmelo wrote. The pair have been on again/off again since his cheating allegations surfaced, and La La has kept her distance, but hasn’t dated anyone else.

Last night, the pair seemed to definitely be on again and happier than ever. La La didn’t share any moments with Melo on her social media, but she did document the night! The Power actress posed with the viral Salt Bae and showed him do his signature “salt” move of the meat. Then, she snapped a video of the chef signing a shirt he gave Kiyan. “Kiyan is lucky!” she wrote as the hunky chef took a photo with her 11-year-old son and did his ‘salting’ arm pose. La La also posed with the Salt Bae, too, and looked absolutely amazing in printed pants and a black tank. Watch out Melo, Salt Bae may be coming for your girl!