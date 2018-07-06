Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Has ‘The Most Perfect Lips’ & Jokes ‘She Didn’t Get Those From Me’

Kylie Jenner revealed she’s thrilled daughter Stormi inherited big lips from baby daddy Travis Scott, as she joked that her little one ‘didn’t get those from me!’ We’ve got the video.



Kylie Jenner has been open about using fillers to get her coveted big lips. She was always super insecure growing up with thin lips, even saying that boys didn’t want to kiss her because of it. When she was pregnant with baby Stormi Webster, she desperately hoped her daughter would inherit daddy Travis Scott’s full lips so that her little girl wouldn’t go through what Ky did growing up. During a July 6 Twitter Q&A wit her bestie Jordyn Woods, the lip kit mogul was asked about her daughter’s features. “The one thing I was insecure about she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn’t get those from me, she can thank her dad for those,” Kylie half-joked.

Other than getting a plump pout from Travis, 20-year-old Kylie says that five-month-old “Stormi’s my twin. Though now she’s looking a lot more like her dad.” Babies faces change a lot in their first few years of life so her little girl will probably need more time growing before her parents can determine who she more closely resembles. Fortunately for Kylie, she’s thrilled that Stormi has some of her mom’s natural features.

“I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes, and she has like the biggest eyes ever. She has my forehead as I have a ‘three-head,’ Kylie fact I really do” she continued, putting up three fingers that covered her entire forehead while her fourth finger was down past her brow line. “My ears kind of like come out a little bit, she has my ears,” Kylie added, pulling her hair back to show how her hears to stuck out a little from her head.

Kylie also revealed that even though her incredible body snapped back quickly after giving birth to Stormi, it’s not as perfect as fans would believe. “My boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before.” While she has been wearing lots of track suits and baggier clothes, Kylie was back to rocking a thong bikini one month after Stormi’s birth! Most new moms would kill to have that good fortune (and good genes!).