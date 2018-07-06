Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Has ‘Cutest Personality,’ After Sharing More Pics With Fans

With Kylie Jenner slowly returning pics of her daughter Stormi to her social media accounts, the reality star revealed that her little one has the ‘cutest personality.’ We’ve got the details.

Kylie Jenner deleted nearly all pics of five-month-old daughter Stormi Webster from her Instagram in June after getting tired of mean trolls making harsh comments about her baby. While her IG is now pretty much devoted to her cosmetics company, the 20-year-old did give fans an update about her precious little girl. On July 5 she stayed up late and took fan questions on Twitter, and one person asked “I just wanna know how Stormi’s doing.” The proud mom revealed, “Changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality :).” Aww! This comes after her social media scrub of all things Stormi on June 10, when Kylie told fans, “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

The lip kit mogul is slowly changing her mind, as on June 30 she shared two pics of Stormi on Snapchat, but didn’t show the little one’s face. In once pic we saw the back of Stormi’s sleeping head with the caption “Nothing better” and another photo of the infant on a white bed taken from a distance that said “My little love.” Stormi still hasn’t made it back onto Kylie’s Instagram account yet though.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Kylie didn’t say that she was never posting photos of Stormi ever again. She said that she wouldn’t be posting pics for a while — that was back on June 10, after reading a whole load of particularly horrible and downright nasty comments people had left on photos she had posted of her beautiful baby. She then decided to delete all of the photos she had posted of Stormi. And who can blame her?”

changing almost every week now it seems like. she has the cutest personality :) https://t.co/EvVOIlMmPE — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2018

In addition to Kylie sharing in her Twitter chat about Stormi’s personality, the tycoon revealed other details about her own personal life. Kylie said her go-to binge watch show is Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, she thought the movie Ready Player One “was ammmmmazing,” she can’t wait to watch the Bella Thorne/Patrick Schwarzenegger romantic weeper Midnight Sun but she’s scared that she’s going to cry. Kylie also said that the amazing orange palette used in her Vogue video is coming “sooner than you think.” YAY! You can see more of Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods answering fan’s Twitter questions in a video accessed on her website.