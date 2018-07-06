Kris Jenner Worried Kendall Will Be Left Heartbroken By Ben Simmons After His Ex Reveals Flirty Texts

Are the Kar-Jenner ladies picking the wrong men by dating NBA stars? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kris Jenner is worried that her daughters are dating men who won’t stay faithful.

Face it, a lot of pro athletes are total players when it comes to the ladies. Yet some of the Kardashian-Jenner women just keep on dating NBA stars. Khloe Kardashian already had her heart broken by ex-husband Lamar Odom followed by baby daddy Tristan Thompson in alleged cheating scandals. Now Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend Ben Simmons is being called out by his ex Tinashe for still hitting her up in texts. That has mama bear Kris Jenner concerned. “Kris is well aware of Tinashe’s claims and it really has gotten Kris to wonder why her daughters continue to choose guys that are not loyal and also guys that are a bit sketchy,” a source close to the 62-year-old matriarch tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She wants the best for her daughters and knows that it will be hard for them to date with the celebrity they posses. But she is relieved that they eventually find Mr. Right in a sea of Mr. Wrongs. Kris likes Ben, but if he is going behind Kendall’s back with other girls she will be the first to tell Kendall to kick him to the curb,” our insider adds.

The ladies do far better with rappers, as Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West absolutely worships her and Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy Travis Scott has remained loving and faithful. But pro-athletes just seem to be such heartbreakers. Tinashe, Kendall and Ben all ended up at the same LA nightclub on July 5, and the singer accused the Philadelphia 76er of still texting her even though he’s now dating the 22-year-old model. Kenny and Ben left Delilah around 12:25am, followed by Tinashe six minutes later.

Photographers caught all three exiting, and the 25-year-old singer was being chatty. “He’s texting me. What is he doing? What an idiot,” she told one paparazzo and agreed when the photog hinted that Ben was only dating Kendall for a fame boost. TMZ later reported that sources close to Ben claim Tinashe was “flat-out lying” and made the claim only to “create tension.” The site also claims that Ben is way into Kendall and that his romance with Tinashe is long over.