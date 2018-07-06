Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Penelope In Sexy Front Thong Swimsuit — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick were mommy & me goals while enjoying the waves in Portofino wearing matching swimsuits! See the pics of them totally twinning here!

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are seriously in it to twin it! Kourtney recently took to her Instagram to share a pic of her and Penelope on a yacht in matching white swimsuits while enjoying Portofino during their Italian vacation! While Penelope wore a hat and some fun sunglasses, her mom wore a sexy swimsuit with a front thong. Seriously, this bathing suit left very, very little to the imagination. In addition to the cute mommy and me pic, Kourtney captioned the photo, writing, “what’s mine is yours”. We guess this also applies to their matching beach attire!

Meanwhile, Penelope’s aunt Khloe Kardashian playfully dragged Kourtney in the comments of their picture together. In response to the pic, Khloe wrote, “I come back in town and you leave the next day. Should I catch the hint?” LOL! But Khloe isn’t the only one experiencing a crippling case of FOMO based on Kourt’s pics. After Kourtney and Younes Bendjima were spotted smooching on their vacation, we all pretty much feel like we’re missing out.

Kourtney’s family vacation comes after a fight she had with Scott Disick over who would get to have the kids for the Fourth of July. “Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday. Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes,” a Kardashian told HL. “Anytime their significant others are involved in the plans, things get emotional, heated and complicated. Scott was hoping for some compromise, but the whole situation is a mess.”