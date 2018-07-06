Khloe Kardashian’s Yearning For 2 More Babies Like Kourtney & Kim — With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian has barely been a mama for four months but she already wants more kids, just like her big sisters. And she shared her feelings in the cutest way.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, did it first. Then Kim Kardashian, 37, did it. Now Khloe Kardashian is yearning to do the same. Yes, the 34-year-old new mom – who has barely spent a day away from her infant daughter True Thompson – wants to have two more babies and have three children just like her older sisters. How do we know? Khloe took to Kim’s Instagram page to both praise her older sibling and make her broodiness clear.

On July 5 Kim shared a photo of herself at an event, sitting down looking wistfully into the air. In the picture she is wearing white pants and a matching shirt, which is left open revealing her cleavage. Kim captioned the photo, “Day Dreaming.” But her little sister decided to chime in by writing, “So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter? You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kids rule.” We have no idea if she’s shared these thoughts with her baby daddy, boyfriend Tristan Thompson who now has two children, including 18-month-old son Prince, whom he had with his ex Jordan Craig. What does he think about the “three kids rule”?

In the meantime, Khloe seemed to be in the mood to write on her sisters’ social media feeds because she took her fingers over to Kourtney’s Instagram page to comment on a photo of her sister with niece Penelope Disick, 5. She wrote, “I come back in town and you leave the next day. Should I catch the hint?” Seeing the funny side, Kourtney – who is currently vacationing in Italy – responded, “@khloekardashian be nice or I’m not coming back.”

While Kourtney’s been gone Khloe has been trying to come to terms with the reality of being a working mom to True, who was born in April. On July 5, Khloe revealed to her fans that she was feeling anxious about leaving her daughter for a full day as she returned to work on her Good American jeans line for the first time since her little one was born. But Khloe ultimately seemed to embrace her new reality, writing in a post on her Instagram story on July 6, “It’s not just for me anymore.”