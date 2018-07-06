Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Incredibly ‘Anxious’ To Leave Baby True & Go Back To Work

And why wouldn’t she be? Going from new momma back to working momma can be a really difficult transition — yes, even for the Kardashians! We feel for ya, Khloe!

And just like that, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is facing the end of her maternity leave. Where did the time go? Hard to believe that it’s already been almost 12 weeks since she gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, but it’s time for Khloe to go back to work and she already knows it won’t be easy. “I have to start work on the 6th and I’ve been getting just anxious about it,” she said on Snapchat on July 5. “And today I’m very anxious. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I’ll be okay, right, momma?”

As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough to hear, she was cuddling True while she said this, kissing her little arm and the back of her head. “I love our routine together,” she continued in the video. She felt so anxious about the transition that she even apologized to her older sis! “Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you.” Although she never realized how emotional it must have been for Kourtney Kardashian to leave Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, there’s no better way to learn a lesson than by living it! Because who wouldn’t have a hard time leaving this cutie pie? Ugh, just look at her!

But even though this transition won’t be an easy one, we’re confident Khloe will find that working mom balance. After all, she’s managed to take care of True and get her post-baby bod back into tip-top shape by dieting and exercising with her guy, Tristan Thompson, which is pretty much a full-time job in itself. She’s got this in the bag!

What we really want to know is, what kind of work does she need to get back to? Whether she’s filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes, writing a book or hosting a talk show, Khloe always keeps us on our toes. We’re dying to see what projects she’s tackling next!