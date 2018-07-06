Keri Russell Is Joining ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ & The Internet Already Has Theories

It’s as if millions of voices suddenly cried out their fan theories and were suddenly hyped…as ‘The Americans’ star Keri Russell will be in the next ‘Star Wars’ movie. So, who’s she playing?

No, seriously. Who is Keri Russell, 42, playing in Star Wars? Keri will reunite with Episode IX’s writer and director J.J. Abrams in a galaxy far, far away. She’ll be playing a unnamed role that is requires “action-heavy-fight scenes,” according to Variety, and she’ll be required to “perform tough stunts.” While Keri has plenty of action experience under he belt, what fans are more into is…her hair.

Yeah, hair. Keri’s hair color is similar to that of Daisy Ridley, 26, so immediately, every Wookie, Droid and Nerf Herder was speculating that Keri’s going to play Rey’s mom in the next movie. “GIVE ME MATTHEW RHYS AND KERI RUSSELL AS REY’S PARENTS IN A FLASHBACK!” Neil Miller demanded, clearly still heartbroken over The Americans ending. “Here’s to hoping Keri Russell plays Rey’s kick-ass, long lost mom in Episode IX.” @KirstenAcuna tweeted. “This might be the first time you could theorize this might be Rey’s mom and not be that far off,” @EMfys_Nest tweeted. “Although she’s probably way too young so why don’t I just stop talking.”

Of course, Laura Dern, 51, was cast in The Last Jedi and her hair was purple, so Keri’s current blonde locks don’t mean she’s going to be Rey’s mom. Still, the speculation was high among the Rebel scum. “ “hey maybe Keri Russell plays no one’s mom and is in fact playing a baby what do ya think about THAT nerds,” asked @htranbui. “LET KERI RUSSELL BE A REBEL LEADER #StarWars,” @WilloughbyDobbs asked.

“What if we *didn’t* do the “Is this new female Star Wars character related to Rey??” thing? Huh? That might be pretty cool. What if…and hear me out…Rey is related to *no one*, because that’s part of her character arc. Wild, I know!” Slashfilm’s Chris Evangelista said. “Anyway, it’s clear Keri Russell is playing reincarnated Snoke.” Sounds legit.

Everyone thought Laura Dern was cast as Rey’s mom too pic.twitter.com/VJoFkJSUQ5 — chelsea (@benorganasolos) July 6, 2018

Like Han and Chewie returning to the Millennium Falcon, this will be a homecoming of sorts for Keri. She and J.J. have an extensive history of working together. They first teamed up for Felicity on The WB in 1998, and reunited for J.J.’s first directorial debut, Mission: Impossible III, per SlashFilm. The two went their separate ways – but Keri seemed hopeful she would get her own lightsaber once she heard J.J. was tapped to direct Star Wars. “I’m waiting for my call,” she told Screen Crush in 2013. “I would do anything for JJ, honestly I would do craft service.”