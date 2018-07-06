Exclusive
Justin Bieber Putting New Album & Touring On Hold To Focus On Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber’s new album is on hold as he wants to grow his relationship with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin before going back to work. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.
Almost exactly a year ago Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining dates on his grueling Purpose world tour because he was so physically and mentally drained. Unlike last summer’s awful exhaustion, he’s having the time of his life spending this summer hanging out in New York with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, and just chilling out. Getting back to his music career and recording a new album is on pause for now. “Justin’s always working on music for himself and others like DJ Khaled, but he is taking his time putting together any type of album because he is not very interested in touring. And he would have to tour to support any album that would come out,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“He is down for festivals and stuff like Wango Tango, but he doesn’t really have interest in a world tour especially while he is trying to make the Hailey relationship work. She is more important to his career right now,” our insider adds. Justin, 24, made a special appearance at his pal Post Malone‘s recent LA show, but he hasn’t performed a live concert of his own music since cancelling the remaining 14 stadium dates of his Purpose world tour in July of 2017. In a lengthy message to fans he wrote that after playing 150 concerts in 40 countries, he desperately needed “just resting, getting some relaxation.” He added that “I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable,” and that wasn’t going to happen when he was being worked to the bone.
It’s not like we’ve been totally without music from Justin after he dropped his last album Purpose in Nov. of 2015. Last year he had the song of the summer guesting on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito,” which spent 16 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying Mariah Carey‘s all-time record. He had another 2017 summer smash with DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One.” Justin also dropped the single “Friends” with Bloodpop the same year. So it doesn’t really feel like we’ve been in a dry spell for new Justin music. He’s just working with others and taking his time before putting together a new studio album of his own. The Biebs definitely seems happier than ever these days without grueling work commitments, and after spending nearly a year and a half constantly on the road the guy sure deserves to take a year off and just enjoy life and love.