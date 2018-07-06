Justin Bieber Putting New Album & Touring On Hold To Focus On Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber’s new album is on hold as he wants to grow his relationship with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin before going back to work. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Almost exactly a year ago Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining dates on his grueling Purpose world tour because he was so physically and mentally drained. Unlike last summer’s awful exhaustion, he’s having the time of his life spending this summer hanging out in New York with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, and just chilling out. Getting back to his music career and recording a new album is on pause for now. “Justin’s always working on music for himself and others like DJ Khaled, but he is taking his time putting together any type of album because he is not very interested in touring. And he would have to tour to support any album that would come out,” a source close to the Biebs tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.