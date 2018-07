Justin Bieber Putting New Album & Touring On Hold To Focus On Hailey Baldwin

“I want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable,” and that wasn’t going to happen when he was being worked to the bone.

“He is down for festivals and stuff like Wango Tango, but he doesn’t really have interest in a world tour especially while he is trying to make the Hailey relationship work. She is more important to his career right now,” our insider adds. Justin, 24, made a special appearance at his pal‘s recent LA show, but he hasn’t performed a live concert of his own music since cancelling the remaining 14 stadium dates of his Purpose world tour in July of 2017. In a lengthy message to fans he wrote that after playing 150 concerts in 40 countries, he desperately needed “just resting, getting some relaxation.” He added that