Iggy Azalea & Tyga Drop Kinky Duet ‘Kream’ After Dating Rumors: Confirming They Hooked Up?

Iggy Azalea and Tyga just added fuel to the rumors that they’re dating by dropping a sexy new song together! And, did the rappers just reveal they’re hooking up? — Listen to ‘Kream’, here!

These lyrics are definitely not PG-13. Iggy Azalea, and 28, Tyga, 28, team up for a sultry new track, titled, “Kream” and it’s hot! The new song dropped on July 6, just after rumors swirled that the rappers are dating. And, if the lyrics are any indication that these two are more than friends, then things may get interesting here! “Kream” talks about getting money and hooking up. Tyga and Iggy go back and forth, spitting lyrics like Tyga’s verse, “Can you drop it down, make the a– talk to me?” Iggy also raps: “A– rules everything around me, deep in that p–sy, got him drowning”. The new song is one of two Iggy released on Friday; the other track being, “Tokyo Snow Trip”. Take a listen below!

Iggy and T-Raww have been stirring up relationship rumors ever since April when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The rappers were photographed arriving to night one of the annual music festival in Indio, California. And, they were reportedly spotted at West Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis Hotel in an apparent business meeting of sorts, that same month.

Despite the reports that they’re more than friends, Iggy took to Twitter to set the record straight back in May. “I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again,” she tweeted and then deleted. She added: “I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly.”

But, Iggy, that was then, and this is now. And, now, we’re hearing that she and Tyga have been secretly hooking up for months. Nonetheless, she’s keeping it “very casual, no strings and no rules,” a friend of Iggy’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Iggy was previously engaged to NBA star, Nick Young, 33, who she dated for nearly three years before ending their engagement in 2016. Young was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal after a video featuring him and fellow NBA player, D’Angelo Russell, 22, surfaced, where Russell asked Young about an apparent encounter Young had with another woman.

Meanwhile, Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner, 20, and was once engaged to Blac Chyna, 30, who he shares a son, King Cairo, 6, with.