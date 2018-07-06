Doctors Reveal 4 Tips For Wearing Sunscreen Correctly & Avoiding Getting Burned This Summer

Please don’t scream in pain from a sunburn this summer — read these pro tips on how and when to use sunscreen to stay safe.

I think everyone wants to avoid that cringeworthy scene with Malin Ackerman and Ben Stiller in The Heartbreak Kid, above. It seems easy and obvious that you need to wear sunscreen in the sun, but many people still don’t know the basics. We got two derms to break it down. Dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, who wrote the bestselling book Beyond Soap, told HollywoodLife.com: “SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and indicates the extent to which a sunscreen guards against UVB rays. A 50-rated SPF sunscreen blocks out 98% of UVB rays, but after 50 the benefits become incrementally smaller and could even lead to a false sense of security.” She recommends using an SPF30, minimum. See some of our favorite sunscreens for summer in the gallery attached above.

Dr. Skotnicki continues, “UVA rays are the major contributor to skin cancer and skin aging. UVB rays cause visible burns on the skin. Only sunscreens that guard against UVA and UVB can label themselves ‘broad spectrum.’ If the UVA symbol has a circle around it, the UVA protection represents at least 1/3 of the SPF rating, meaning it is a particularly good sunscreen option.”

Dr. Karen, a NYC-based board-certified dermatologist and paid spokesperson for Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Banana Boat sunscreen told us EXCLUSIVELY: “Apply a golf-ball sized portion (about 1 oz. or 2 tbsp.) of broad-spectrum sunscreen from head to toe, 15 minutes before leaving the house. To prevent sunburn and sun damage, sunscreen should be one component of safe sun practices in addition to seeking shade, wearing a broad brimmed hat, sunglasses and sun protective clothing. Sunscreen should be applied every two hours or immediately after swimming, sweating or toweling off.”