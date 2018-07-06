Happy Friday! Future surprised fans with his mixtape ‘Beast Mode 2’ on July 6, and it’s incredible! Check it out here!

Prepare to bless your ears. Future, 34, released the sequel to his 2015 mixtape Beast Mode on July 6, and fans are literally losing their minds. “Future dropped Beast Mode 2. DON’T TALK TO ME,” one fan tweeted. The best part about the release is that fans had no idea it was coming. “Should I give my fans a mixtape until my album complete?” Future asked on July 5. He then tweeted “#BEASTMODE2 MIDNIGHT EST,” and well the rest is history. The mixtape, which has 9 songs, was produced by Seth Firkins and Zaytoven and features Future’s signature trap sound and of course lyrics about how much money he’s “counting up.” “Take no days off/I get doh doh,” Future raps on the track “DOH DOH.” This is definitely a summer anthem!

“Bra I’m listening to Beast Mode 2 turnt af waiting for my phone to at least get to 25% just so I can take some pre-workout and go to the gym and listen to it AGAIN,” another fan wrote. The only thing missing from this drop is confirmation that he’s dating Nicki Minaj. As we previously reported, a lot of fans are under the impression that they’re an item after Nicki posted a video of herself opening two boxes from Chanel. “Thank you. You know the way to a Barbie’s [heart emoji],” Nicki captioned the post. Of course, the gifts could be from anyone, but the rappers recently hit up a Miami club together, so the timing of it all is a bit ironic.

While he didn’t speak on his rumored relationship, Future did dish on his past ones on the track “Some More.” “Told me she loyal/I found out she not/Can’t trust an unfaithful girl at the spot,” Future said. I guess even rappers go through heartbreak! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited to have this tape on repeat for the next few days.

In addition this Beat Mode 2 and his upcoming album that has yet to get a release date, Future served as the executive producer for the film Superfly’s soundtrack, according to Billboard. He’s a busy man!