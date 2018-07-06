Halsey, Ashley Graham & More Celebs Rocking Flirty Floral Print Bikinis

Florals might not be groundbreaking to Miranda Priestly, but the pattern sure does look cute on a swimsuit. Check out pics of celebrities who’ve worn cute floral-print bikinis!

There are certain patterns that never go out of style. Stripes… leopard print… the list goes on. Among those prints is florals. Sure, Miranda Priestly might give you major side-eye if you step out in a flower printed ensemble in the middle of April, but the feminine design works super well on a swimsuit. From large, tropical flowers to tiny, pastel petals, there are plenty of different ways to wear this cute motif on a bikini or one-piece.

If you’re not convinced that adding some flower power to your swimwear is a good idea, then look no further than the gallery above. Supermodels like Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner have all embraced the pattern. Style icons like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian have also tried out floral swimsuits. Trust the stars – they know what’s trendy.

The most recent celeb to rock a bikini with a bunch of flowers on it is Halsey. The 23-year-old singer has been living in swimsuits lately, but the one she wore on July 1 might be her best one yet. The “Bad At Love” hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself relaxing in the pool while accepting some sweet kisses from her dog.

sun kissed VS pup kissed. 🤔 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

She captioned the pic, “sun kissed VS pup kissed.” Halsey beat the heat in a delicate millennial pink and white floral bikini that stood out against her tanned skin. We love it!

Clearly floral prints are more groundbreaking than The Devil Wears Prada would like you to believe. Check out the gallery above to see how other celebrities have styled flower-patterned bathing suits!