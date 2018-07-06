‘Descendants 3′ First Look: New Photos From The DCOM’s Epic Locations Tease Hades’ Arrival

Yes to ‘D3’ deets! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing new photos from the movie’s major locations, and they give off some serious Disney vibes! Check out our gallery now!

Descendants 3 won’t be airing on Disney Channel until 2019, but HollywoodLife has some scoop to hold you over for the time being. We can EXCLUSIVELY reveal photos from the trequel’s epic locations. The locations are everything from beautiful to spooky.

One photo features a sign that reads, “Beware of dog.” The dog drawn on the sign is none other than a three-headed dog, which could very well be Cerberus from Hercules! Cerberus is Hades’ guard dog who guards the entrance to the Underworld. As we all know, the big, bad Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) from Hercules will be making his villainous entrance in Descendants 3.

One location appears to be of a mine, which is very reminiscent of dwarves’ cave in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Could this be a scene featuring our girl Evie? There’s also a picture of a cottage in the woods that gives off major Sleeping Beauty vibes. Descendants 3 is also going the scenic route with a seaside location.

Descendants 3 is going to be biggest and most wicked Descendants movie yet. The characters are getting all-new costumes, and you know the musical numbers are going to be all kinds of EPIC. The cast and crew are hard at work on the movie this summer. We can’t wait to see how it all comes together!

The highly-anticipated trequel will star Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben, China Anne McClain as Uma, Thomas Doherty as Harry, Dylan Playfair as Gil, and Sarah Jeffery as Audrey. Descendants 3 will also introduce Mal’s father, which was teased in the movie’s first teaser video. Stay tuned for more Descendants 3 deets!