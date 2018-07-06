Chrissy Teigen Drags Donald Trump For Being A Pure ‘Dipsh-t’ After He Mocks #MeToo

Chrissy Teigen thinks ‘dipsh-t’ Donald Trump’s ‘brain is eating itself’ after his latest inappropriate comments about the #MeToo movement. The model totally owned him in this argument…

Yes, Chrissy Teigen, 32, called the President of the United State, Donald Trump, 72, a “dipsh-t.” The model hit back at Trump after he mocked the #MeToo movement during a rally in Montana on Thursday, July 5. While at the event, Trump went after Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, when he suggested she take a DNA test and referred to her as Pocahontas. Trump also mocked Warren’s apparent Native American ancestry.

“We will take that little kit, we have to do it gently because we’re in the ‘Me Too’ generation. We will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm,” the president said at the rally. Teigen, who is known for clapping back at Trump and his outlandish comments on social media, did just that. “How does this dipsh-t think 23 and me works? where does he think you swab?,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a video of Trump at the rally.

how does this dipshit think 23 and me works? where does he think you swab? https://t.co/eZ5f9YFMzc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2018

In a second tweet, Teigen wrote: “And why would you have to toss it? where is he going with this? his brain is eating itself.”