Chris Brown Arrested On Outstanding Assault Warrant After Concert In Florida

Once again, Chris Brown is in trouble with the law. Breezy was arrested after performing for his fans in Florida, but he’s reportedly out now out on bail.

Chris Brown, 29, basically went from the stage of the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach to a waiting cop car, as the “Loyal” singer was arrested following his July 5 concert, according to TMZ. Once Chris was done performing, he walked off stage to where there were plenty of “officers…waiting in the wings” according to the publication. Why was Chris busted this time? Supposedly, it was for assault!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Chris had an outstanding warrant out of a nearby county, and the warrant was issued in connection with an assault case. That’s all that’s known at this time, but TMZ is guessing that this warrant might be related to a 2017 incident in Tampa. Chris allegedly attacked a photographer during a club appearance in the city, and TMZ says “all indications point to that case.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a statement on this, and we’ll relay what info we get back.

“The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirms to ET that singer Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida for an out of county warrant. Brown was released on $2,000 bond,” Entertainment Tonight’s Brendon Geoffrion tweeted.

At this point, Chris is known for his run-ins with the law as he is for singing. He was arrested in 2009 for an incident involving his then girlfriend, Rihanna. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats, which ultimately saw him get five years probation and community service, per CNN. In 2013, Breezy and his bodyguard were arrested (and charged with felony assault) outside a hotel in Washington D.C., per CNN. The charges were later reduced to misdemeanor. In 2017, he was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session, and a judge ordered him to enter another rehab program.

Chris has been on the road since early last month, per TMZ, and really has stayed out of the spotlight recently. No word if any of his scheduled dates will be cancelled in the wake of this newest legal headache for Breezy.