Brooke Burke, 46, Shows Off Her Washboard Abs & Proves She’s Still A ‘Fox’ In Racy Bikini: Pics

Brooke Burke has never looked better! See her strut on the beach in a sexy red-and-white striped bikini!

Watch out summer, Brooke Burke is coming for you! On July 4, the 46-year-old actress was spotted on the beach in Malibu, CA looking as hot as ever. For the holiday, Brooke opted for a red-and-white bikini by WildFox, putting her rock hard abs on full display. I mean, she’s totally giving us Baywatch vibes! It’s hard to believe she has four kids– Shaya Braven Charvet, Heaven Rain Charvet, Neriah Fisher, and Sierra Sky Fisher. Brooke pulled the hot look together with minimal jewelry and soft makeup, and she wore her signature brunette tresses in loose waves. Walking through sand all while look flawless is not an easy task, and Brooke did it effortlessly. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

It’s good to see Brooke looking so good and seemingly feeling great as she flaunted a huge smile for the cameras. As we previously reported she and her husband David Charvet are divorcing after seven years of marriage and two children (Shaya and Heaven). She was reportedly the one to call it quits, having filed the documents on April 6, according to TMZ. The reason for their split is a result of “irreconcilable differences” and Brooke requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Nevertheless, Brooke has not let their divorce slow her down. Just one week after filing, she hit up Coachella in a sexy black leather skirt, lace up boots, a scarf, and a low cut black tank that revealed her bra. This is why we love her! It’s clear 2018 is her year to live her best life, and we’re so here for it. We can’t wait to see her in another sexy get it up soon! But, we have one request– Brooke, what’s your fitness routine?!