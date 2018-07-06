‘Big Brother’s Kaitlyn Herman was quoting Drake lyrics when she blurted out the N-word on the show’s live feed. Watch the controversial moment go down here.

Well, that escalated quickly. While the show’s live feed was rolling, Kaitlyn Herman was hanging out with fellow Big Brother season 20 contestants Tyler Crispen and Scottie Salton and talking about a transition, when she blurted out the N-word while quoting Drake‘s lyrics from “0 to 100”. Needless to say, the mood went from 0 to 100 on the awkward scale real quick. Instead of apologizing right away, Kaitlyn just said “oops” before quickly singing other lyrics to the song. Tyler and Scottie tried to ignore the moment, like that’d even be possible, but you could tell the flagrant use of the N-word stunned them. Meanwhile, producers have since confirmed the racist language won’t be used in any CBS broadcast, according to TMZ.

Kaitlyn isn’t the only Big Brother contestant to get into hot waters recently. JC Mounduix was blasted online after he entered a bedroom where other contestants pretended they were sleeping and proceeded to allegedly touch two female contestants’ genitals with, we kid you not, an ice cream scooper. Yes, you read that right — an ice cream scooper. At one point, he tried to convince Kaycee Clark to let him touch her genitals with the object because “[i]t feels really good, open up your vagina.”

As a result fans were not just shocked by JC’s behavior, they were stunned that CBS and the show’s production had done nothing as a result. One fan tweeted, “I don’t know if you’ve been watching the feeds but JC has been touching houseguests inappropriately and production isn’t doing anything. Weren’t there any rules on that? It’s disgusting to watch.”

Time will tell whether or not Kaitlyn will apologize for her use of the N-word. In the meantime, watch the whole controversial moment unfold in the video above.