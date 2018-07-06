If you thought the track ‘Bed’ was sexy, wait until you see the music video! Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande released the visual on July 6, and it’s too hot to handle. Check it out here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, is one sexy mermaid. For her and Ariana Grande’s “Bed” music video, Nicki transformed into the mythical creature, and we are obsessed. In one part of the visual, Nicki can be seen rolling around on the beach with a stunning emerald tale. But, that’s not all. In another scene, Ariana, dressed in a checkered two-piece, joins Nicki in a pool filled with bubbles all while singing the lyrics “Got a bed wit’ your name on it’/Wit’ your name on it/Got a kiss wit’ your name on it/Wit’ your name on it.” I mean, can this get any hotter?

Later in the video, Nicki takes us back on the beach, but she’s no longer a mermaid. Instead, she’s completely submerged in water wearing a pale pink dress that hugs her in all the right places. Now that we’ve seen it, the music video was definitely worth the wait as the track was officially released on June 14. Ariana and Nicki always make magic together. In addition to “Bed” the dynamic duo collaborated on “The Light Is Coming,” a song from Ariana’s album Sweetener, which came out on June 20.

Being that “Bed” is such a romantic song, we can’t help but wonder who the ladies may have had in mind when it came about. Ariana’s inspiration has to be her fiancé Pete Davidson, but as for Nicki it’s still a little up in the air. However, many fans have been speculating that she’s dating Future. On July 3, Nicki was gifted two Chanel boxes, and she captioned the post “Thank you. you know the way to a Barbie’s [heart emoji].” While we’re not exactly sure why this points to Future, the two have been rumored to be an item for months!