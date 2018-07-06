’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Annie Blasts David Over Moving Drama — ‘What The F**k’?

Annie is NOT happy about moving in just two days in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ — and to a storage facility, no less!

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 8 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, David and Annie head out to look at a storage facility to see if it’s habitable for them. The couple has just two days left to get out of the firehouse for good. David wants Annie to have an open mind about moving, but she is not exactly thrilled at what’s happening.

“Don’t ask me because I don’t have any choice,” Annie says. “I’ve been unhappy for a while. But after Chris called David, everything just going to hell. We have to move in two days — what the f**k?”

David and Annie can live in the storage facility for free if he works there. He thinks he can get a better job because of his master’s degree. Plus, the storage facility doesn’t have the greatest amenities when it comes to a good apartment. When Annie finds out the water heater is very small, she refuses to stay there. “I’m sure I’m not staying here,” she declares. “I cannot take a shower in two minute. I think I’m not OK with that.” They also can’t open the window, and there’s no stove! Will this 90 Day Fiance couple make it through this drama?!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. Right after the July 8 episode, TLC will be airing a live after-show hosted by comedian Michelle Collins. Michelle will talk about what went down in the all-new episode. 90 Day Fiance fan faves Danielle Mullins-Jbali and Loren Brovarnik will also be making appearances. The spinoff will include fan tweets, on-air polls, and hashtag battles driven by social conversation. Viewers will also get a sneak peek of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be premiering Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on TLC.