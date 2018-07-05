Will Smith revealed a major relationship shocker in a new interview. He and wife Jada Pinkett Smith don’t think they’re actually married! We have the details on WTF he means here!

Sorry, what? Will Smith stopped by TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast recently and got candid about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Will and Jada have been married for 21 years, but the 49-year-old rapper/actor are apparently transcended past thinking of each other as husband and wife. No, there isn’t any trouble in paradise for the couple. They just found a more poignant way to refer to each other.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” Will said. “We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.” That’s so sweet! You can listen to Will’s full podcast interview below.

The Smiths share two kids, Willow, 17, and Jaden, 19; Will has a son from a previous relationship, Trey, 25. They’re clearly in this for the long haul and love each other to pieces. Jada, 46, echoed Will’s comments during a recent Sway in the Morning radio interview, knocking down divorce rumors that plagued the couple recently.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down. It’s just not. Ever,” she said. “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”

“All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever,” the Girls Trip star continued. “At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”