Wendy Williams Slams Ariana Grande, 25, As A ‘Child’ & Warns Her Not To Get Pregnant After Engagement
Wendy Williams tore apart Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship and argued that they don’t even know each other enough to be engaged! Wendy warned Ari not to get pregnant! ‘Can children have children?’
Wendy Williams, 53, is not here for the Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 25, show. The talk show host went in on the newly engaged couple, and gave her studio audience every reason they shouldn’t be engaged during her show on July 5. “You ain’t making it to the threshold honey pie, or whatever,” Wendy said of the couple’s chances of making it to the alter. “You date for a month and you get engaged?,” she asked in disbelief.
Although Wendy wasn’t in favor of their quickie engagement, she asked for one thing of the couple. “Here’s the thing, can we just hold off getting pregnant,” she asked before trolling the Ariana. “Can children have children? No matter how old she gets, she’s always going to look like a, you know (child) … Do your parents know you’re pregnant?,” Wendy ranted on. All jokes aside — “Even if they get an ironclad prenup agreement, I still think it’s wrong,” she said.