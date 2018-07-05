Wendy Williams Slams Ariana Grande, 25, As A ‘Child’ & Warns Her Not To Get Pregnant After Engagement

Wendy Williams tore apart Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship and argued that they don’t even know each other enough to be engaged! Wendy warned Ari not to get pregnant! ‘Can children have children?’

Wendy Williams, 53, is not here for the Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 25, show. The talk show host went in on the newly engaged couple, and gave her studio audience every reason they shouldn’t be engaged during her show on July 5. “You ain’t making it to the threshold honey pie, or whatever,” Wendy said of the couple’s chances of making it to the alter. “You date for a month and you get engaged?,” she asked in disbelief.

Although Wendy wasn’t in favor of their quickie engagement, she asked for one thing of the couple. “Here’s the thing, can we just hold off getting pregnant,” she asked before trolling the Ariana. “Can children have children? No matter how old she gets, she’s always going to look like a, you know (child) … Do your parents know you’re pregnant?,” Wendy ranted on. All jokes aside — “Even if they get an ironclad prenup agreement, I still think it’s wrong,” she said.

Wendy then argued that there’s no way Ariana and Pete can possibly know each other enough to be engaged. “I still think the minimum time of getting to know somebody, whether you want to continue on is three months,” she said, adding, “You can fall in love in three months… move in…” Wendy pointed out that the singer and comedian haven’t even spent their first Christmas together, among other major milestones.

Pete proposed to Ari with a massive diamond ring sometime in the beginning of June 2018. He popped the question just a few weeks after they began dating, with rock which cost a whopping $93,000. The diamond was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler, Greg Yuna. The soon-to-be husband and wife even got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement — small clouds on their fingers, according to fans. Pete even has two tats in honor of his lady love. — First, he got the bunny ears from the cover of Ari’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear. Then, he tatted Ari’s initials on his thumb. When you know, you know, right? …

The couple has not yet released when they will tie the knot.